Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 969.6% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

