Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, reports. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

