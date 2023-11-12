Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

