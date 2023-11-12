Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $81,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Welltower by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 833,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,401,000 after acquiring an additional 284,239 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $89.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

