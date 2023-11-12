WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

