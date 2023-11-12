Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

