Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,570 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $25,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Ambarella Trading Up 4.4 %

AMBA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

