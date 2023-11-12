Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,730 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 292,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

