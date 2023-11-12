Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 619,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

