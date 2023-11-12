Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Trading Up 2.3 %

LIN opened at $399.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $400.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average is $375.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

