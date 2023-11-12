Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

