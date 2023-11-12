Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,887 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after acquiring an additional 796,360 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,292,000 after acquiring an additional 231,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $20.71 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

