Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 3.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Nordson worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

