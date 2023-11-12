Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 3.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $88.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.