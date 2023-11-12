Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,910 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

