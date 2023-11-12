Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GATX worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.02. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

