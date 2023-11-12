Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

