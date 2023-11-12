Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,854 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 2.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,576,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,124,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

