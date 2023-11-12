Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,054 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 5.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $25,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

