WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the October 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $22.29 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.