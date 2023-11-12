WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the October 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $22.29 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $5,400,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

