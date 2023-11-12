Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.83

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and traded as high as $132.83. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $132.83, with a volume of 14,692 shares.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6681 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

