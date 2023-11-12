Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,141 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $126,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

