X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14, reports.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XFOR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,676 shares of company stock valued at $410,151 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after buying an additional 3,758,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,751,694 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

