XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 108.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.16 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
