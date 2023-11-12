Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Xencor Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

