YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.21 million and $47,570.12 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99965772 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $30,695.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

