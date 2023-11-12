Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 122,451 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 275,398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

