Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZVIA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zevia PBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.59. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $82,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,904,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $82,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,904,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $61,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,871,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,656 shares of company stock valued at $239,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 112,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.