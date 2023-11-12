Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

