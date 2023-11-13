116,419 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,616 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $132,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

