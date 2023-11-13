1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.