1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $135.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.