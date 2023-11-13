1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Yum China by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Yum China by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yum China by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.