1ST Source Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $196.65 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.