1ST Source Bank Has $452,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $288.48 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average of $275.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

