1ST Source Bank Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $469.29 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $469.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.17 and a 200-day moving average of $418.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

