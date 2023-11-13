1ST Source Bank Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $211.49 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.