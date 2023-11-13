1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

