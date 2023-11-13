1ST Source Bank Sells 120 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.