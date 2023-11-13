1ST Source Bank Sells 687 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.94%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

