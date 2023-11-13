1ST Source Bank Sells 7,706 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $776,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:DOCT opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.