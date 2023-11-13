1ST Source Bank Sells 802 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.