2,814 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 237,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,732,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

