29,028 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. 131,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,206. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

