3,857 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,529 shares of company stock worth $70,677,039 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

