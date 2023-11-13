39,735 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,486,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 311,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,365. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

