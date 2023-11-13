502,958 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 502,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

