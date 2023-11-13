Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Resolute Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resolute Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,682 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 4.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
