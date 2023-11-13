Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Resolute Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resolute Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,682 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 4.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.