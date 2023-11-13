Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE AE opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

