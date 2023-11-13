AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 233.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $16,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $6.88 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $936.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

